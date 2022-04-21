Eco-friendly industrial system helps protect ecological environment in NW China

Xinhua) 10:54, April 21, 2022

Aerial photo shows yaks grazing in Qumalai County of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Qinghai Province, April 19, 2022. Animal husbandry has always been a pillar industry of Qumalai County, which is located in the Sanjiangyuan National Park. In recent years, the local government has built an eco-friendly industrial system, which not only promotes rural revitalization, but also effectively protects the ecological environment. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

A herdsman is seen in Qumalai County of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Qinghai Province, April 20, 2022. Animal husbandry has always been a pillar industry of Qumalai County, which is located in the Sanjiangyuan National Park. In recent years, the local government has built an eco-friendly industrial system, which not only promotes rural revitalization, but also effectively protects the ecological environment. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Aerial photo shows yaks grazing in Qumalai County of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Qinghai Province, April 20, 2022. Animal husbandry has always been a pillar industry of Qumalai County, which is located in the Sanjiangyuan National Park. In recent years, the local government has built an eco-friendly industrial system, which not only promotes rural revitalization, but also effectively protects the ecological environment. (Xinhua/Liu Zexing)

Yaks graze in Qumalai County of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Qinghai Province, April 19, 2022. Animal husbandry has always been a pillar industry of Qumalai County, which is located in the Sanjiangyuan National Park. In recent years, the local government has built an eco-friendly industrial system, which not only promotes rural revitalization, but also effectively protects the ecological environment. (Xinhua/Liu Zexing)

A herdsman checks a calf in Qumalai County of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Qinghai Province, April 20, 2022. Animal husbandry has always been a pillar industry of Qumalai County, which is located in the Sanjiangyuan National Park. In recent years, the local government has built an eco-friendly industrial system, which not only promotes rural revitalization, but also effectively protects the ecological environment. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)