Eco-friendly industrial system helps protect ecological environment in NW China
Aerial photo shows yaks grazing in Qumalai County of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Qinghai Province, April 19, 2022. Animal husbandry has always been a pillar industry of Qumalai County, which is located in the Sanjiangyuan National Park. In recent years, the local government has built an eco-friendly industrial system, which not only promotes rural revitalization, but also effectively protects the ecological environment. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
A herdsman is seen in Qumalai County of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Qinghai Province, April 20, 2022. Animal husbandry has always been a pillar industry of Qumalai County, which is located in the Sanjiangyuan National Park. In recent years, the local government has built an eco-friendly industrial system, which not only promotes rural revitalization, but also effectively protects the ecological environment. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
Aerial photo shows yaks grazing in Qumalai County of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Qinghai Province, April 20, 2022. Animal husbandry has always been a pillar industry of Qumalai County, which is located in the Sanjiangyuan National Park. In recent years, the local government has built an eco-friendly industrial system, which not only promotes rural revitalization, but also effectively protects the ecological environment. (Xinhua/Liu Zexing)
Yaks graze in Qumalai County of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Qinghai Province, April 19, 2022. Animal husbandry has always been a pillar industry of Qumalai County, which is located in the Sanjiangyuan National Park. In recent years, the local government has built an eco-friendly industrial system, which not only promotes rural revitalization, but also effectively protects the ecological environment. (Xinhua/Liu Zexing)
A herdsman checks a calf in Qumalai County of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Qinghai Province, April 20, 2022. Animal husbandry has always been a pillar industry of Qumalai County, which is located in the Sanjiangyuan National Park. In recent years, the local government has built an eco-friendly industrial system, which not only promotes rural revitalization, but also effectively protects the ecological environment. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
Photos
Related Stories
- Sound ecological environment brings wealth to local residents in Wuzhishan city in Hainan
- “Ecological bank” in China increases people’s income while promoting better development of forest resources
- Chinese policy bank increases ecological support in Yellow River
- Industrial city in N China redoubles efforts to enhance ecological environment
- Workers carry out cliffside greening in Liuzhou, S China’s Guangxi
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.