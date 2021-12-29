Industrial city in N China redoubles efforts to enhance ecological environment

People's Daily Online) 16:12, December 29, 2021

Tangshan of north China's Hebei Province, a city that used to thrive economically given its development of local mining and steel industries, has made huge efforts to improve its ecological environment since 2014.

A glimpse of a gardening exposition held in Tangshan this year. (Photo courtesy of the publicity department of the CPC Kaiping district committee)

Tangshan has taken the environmental governance of mines to be a vital part of its green development and has integrated it into the overall strategy of local ecological civilization construction.

In the past, the development of the mining industry contributed a lot to the economic growth of Tangshan. However, the environmental price was also high. For instance, non-standard mining operations damaged the vegetation, and wastewater and residue produced during mining eroded the ground.

A tourist resort in Tangshan transformed from the subsidence area of a coal mine. (People’s Daily Online/Cui Meng)

A scenic spot transformed from an abandoned coal mine. (People’s Daily Online/ Li Bin)

Aerial photo of a park transformed from a mine field. (Photo courtesy of the publicity department of the CPC Guye district Party committee)

