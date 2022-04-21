China revises law to promote vocational education

Xinhua)

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers on Wednesday voted to adopt a revision to the Vocational Education Law at a session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee.

The revision stipulates that vocational education is as important as general education and notes that the country should advance reform and improve the quality of vocational education.

Based on the need for industrial layouts, China should vigorously develop new vocational education majors for advanced manufacturing, according to the revision.

The revised law encourages enterprise participation in vocational education. It promises to award the enterprises for industry-education integration and deepening cooperation with schools.

To improve the recognition of vocational education, the law calls for measures to raise the social status and treatment of technical personnel. It also calls for vocational skills competitions for technical talents to show their skills.

The revision orders the country to optimize the use of education expenditure to ensure the budget for the development of vocational education.

The document also encourages domestic enterprises, public institutions, social organizations, individuals, and organizations and individuals abroad to donate to support vocational education development.

The revised law will take effect on May 1.

