China rolls out five-year plan on family education

Xinhua) 09:28, April 13, 2022

BEIJING, April 12 (Xinhua) -- A five-year plan on the guidance and development of family education has been released by 11 relevant agencies, including the Ministry of Education and the All-China Women's Federation.

The ultimate goal is to build a guidance system for family education that serves both urban and rural areas, improve the mechanism of school-family-community cooperative education, and ensure that children can grow up healthily, according to the plan.

By 2025, the number of guidance service providers for family education will be increased substantially, a professional workforce will be basically formed, and the supply of relevant social resources will be greater, says the plan.

It also specifies efforts to revamp family education policies, explore paths for launching guidance institutions, and expand the building of education venues for parents in primary and secondary schools, kindergartens and communities that conduct regular guidance sessions.

