Home>>
China adopts revised vocational education law
(Xinhua) 15:40, April 20, 2022
BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers on Wednesday voted to adopt a revision to the Vocational Education Law at a session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee.
The revision stipulates that vocational education enjoys the same importance as general education and issues measures to promote the high-quality development of vocational education.
The revised law will take effect on May 1.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China issues plan to strengthen basic education teacher force
- China rolls out five-year plan on family education
- Brazilian university offers 1st graduate course on Contemporary China
- Education of women, girls critical for sustainable development: symposium
- China launches smart platform for education public services
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.