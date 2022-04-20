China adopts revised vocational education law

Xinhua) 15:40, April 20, 2022

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers on Wednesday voted to adopt a revision to the Vocational Education Law at a session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee.

The revision stipulates that vocational education enjoys the same importance as general education and issues measures to promote the high-quality development of vocational education.

The revised law will take effect on May 1.

