Heavyweight enterprises in Shanghai resume operations amid COVID-19 resurgence

Xinhua) 14:21, April 19, 2022

SHANGHAI, April 19 (Xinhua) -- On Monday evening, workers at Quanta Shanghai Manufacturing City in the Songjiang comprehensive bonded zone were busy packing newly assembled laptops to be sent to the airport.

It was the first batch of products shipped by Quanta after work resumed following the latest outbreak in the city, and these laptops will appear on the U.S. market in four days.

The shipment of laptops is expected to reach 59,000 units by April 22, according to Li Kwok-sui from Quanta Shanghai Manufacturing City.

The resurgence of COVID-19 cases since March has taken Shanghai's manufacturing industry by surprise. As of Sunday, Shanghai has reported over 300,000 infections. Some enterprises have suffered setbacks in production and operations.

Amid the city's full-scale efforts to combat the resurgence, the municipal economic and information technology commission on Saturday issued guidance for enterprises to resume production while maintaining COVID-19 prevention and control measures, so as to stabilize industrial and supply chains.

With over 40,000 employees, Quanta is one of the world's leading laptop manufacturers, and a key player in the electronics industry and supply chain. Its businesses also include information technology and display instruments in automobiles.

On the premise of strictly implementing the COVID-19 prevention policy and closed-off management, Quanta has resumed operations with the help of the Songjiang District government, with 500 employees working in its F1 factory and another 1,500 in its F3 factory, and more employees are expected to return to work.

Despite the impact of the pandemic, the IM L7 electric car, which attracted significant attention from car users in China, was successfully launched on Sunday.

Liu Tao, co-CEO of IM Auto, said that the company had managed to transport a large number of auto parts to its factory before the city's closed-off management took effect.

"The recent outbreak has delayed our car launch by about two weeks, but the overall situation is manageable," he said.

According to relevant government guidelines, automaker SAIC Motor's vehicle, parts and logistics enterprises began production resumption stress tests on Monday, focusing on personnel, supply chain, logistics, closed production management and COVID-19 prevention measures.

Multiple foreign companies in Shanghai, including U.S. manufacturing company 3M, U.S. chemical company DuPont and German chemical company BASF, said they were actively formulating plans to resume work and production while observing COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

The production of medical protective masks at 3M's Shanghai factory has not been suspended during the pandemic.

