Dongcheng District sets exclusive venues for senior citizens to get COVID-19 vaccines

Xinhua) 09:35, April 19, 2022

A medical worker injects COVID-19 vaccine for a senior citizen in Dongcheng District of Beijing, capital of China, April 18, 2022. Dongcheng District set exclusive venues for senior citizens to get COVID-19 vaccines. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A medical worker explains the content of a consent letter to a recipient of COVID-19 vaccine in Dongcheng District of Beijing, capital of China, April 18, 2022. Dongcheng District set exclusive venues for senior citizens to get COVID-19 vaccines. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

