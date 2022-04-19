China's Jilin City clears COVID-19 high-risk areas

Xinhua) 09:10, April 19, 2022

CHANGCHUN, April 18 (Xinhua) -- The city of Jilin in northeast China's Jilin Province has cleared all areas classified as high risk for COVID-19 as of 8 p.m. Monday, the city's health commission has said.

The city still has 29 medium-risk areas.

Jilin City on April 8 announced that it had cut off all COVID-19 transmission chains in communities, based on the results of its latest citywide nucleic acid testing.

