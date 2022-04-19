Home>>
1,912 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
09:47, April 19, 2022
BEIJING, April 19 (Xinhua) -- A total of 1,912 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Monday, the National Health Commission said in its Tuesday report.
That brought the mainland's total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 153,319 as of Monday.
Over the past day, 39,131 close contacts were released from medical observation on the mainland, the report said.
