1,912 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 09:47, April 19, 2022

BEIJING, April 19 (Xinhua) -- A total of 1,912 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Monday, the National Health Commission said in its Tuesday report.

That brought the mainland's total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 153,319 as of Monday.

Over the past day, 39,131 close contacts were released from medical observation on the mainland, the report said.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)