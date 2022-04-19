We Are China

Shanghai: 3,084 local confirmed, 17,332 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:45, April 19, 2022

SHANGHAI, April 19 (Xinhua) -- China's economic hub Shanghai reported 3,084 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 17,332 local asymptomatic carriers on Monday, the municipal health commission said Tuesday.

