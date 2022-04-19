China deeply saddened by passing of Philippine ambassador: spokesperson
BEIJING, April 19 (Xinhua) -- China is deeply saddened by the passing of Philippine Ambassador to China Jose Santiago L. Sta. Romana due to illness on April 18, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.
Wang said that Ambassador Jose Santiago L. Sta. Romana was well known for his profound knowledge of China. He worked and lived in China for many years and was an old and cherished friend of China. After assuming the post of the Philippine ambassador to China in 2017, he worked actively and industriously, making important contributions to promoting bilateral relations and friendship between the two peoples.
"We are deeply grieved by the loss of a good friend and extend our heartfelt condolences to his loved ones," the spokesperson said, noting that the Chinese side will work together with his family and the Philippine Embassy in China to properly handle follow-up matters and provide every convenience possible.
