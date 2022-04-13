China opposes US' politicizing issue of personnel departure at its Consulate General in Shanghai

(People's Daily App) 14:53, April 13, 2022

China said Tuesday that it opposes the US "politicizing the issue of personnel departure."

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a press briefing in Beijing in response to reports that the US has ordered the departure of non-emergency US government employees and family members from its Shanghai Consulate General.

In the advisory issued on Tuesday, the US State Department raised its alert levels from authorizing to ordering their departures.

"Be it 'authorized' or 'ordered' departure, it is the US' own decision," Zhao said.

China's anti-epidemic policy was based on science and worked effectively, he stressed.

"We have every confidence in bringing the new wave of COVID-19 under control in Shanghai and elsewhere," Zhao said. "We are strongly dissatisfied with and are firmly opposed to the US politicizing the issue of personnel departure and using it as a tool."

China has made solemn representations with the US side on the issue, the ministry spokesperson noted.

"The US should immediately stop attacking China's anti-epidemic policies, stop politically manipulating the epidemic and stop smearing China," Zhao said.

