Ukraine issue reveals US pursuit of hegemony, bullying: FM

(People's Daily App) 13:30, April 13, 2022

The Ukraine issue revealed what the US would do in pursuit of hegemony and bullying, China said on Tuesday.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks in response at a regular press briefing in Beijing about an online poll by Beijing-based media Global Times which found 90 percent of those surveyed believed the US stood for hegemony and bullying, not equity and justice, on the Ukraine issue.

"I have noted the poll, which reflects the voice for justice of the majority," Zhao said. "The moves of the US-led NATO have escalated the tension between Russia and Ukraine to the breaking point."

Zhao said the US instead of taking real actions to ease the situation had been incessantly adding fuel to the flame, heightening the conflict, forcing other countries to pick sides and "creating a chilling effect of friend or foe."

"What could this represent other than hegemony and bullying?" Zhao said.

The US had also constantly spread disinformation against China and distorted China's responsible position of facilitating peace talks, the ministry spokesperson said.

"It [the US] harbors the agenda to shift the blame, make provocations, profit from the situation and seek space to hold down China and Russia simultaneously," he said.

(Cover image: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)