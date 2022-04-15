Helicopter rises on high to check power line in SW China’s Tibet

People's Daily Online) 16:04, April 15, 2022

Photo shows a helicopter patrolling the Bomi-Nyingchi section of the power transmission line running between Shannan city and Qamdo city in southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo/Yan Yuhan)

On March 15,2022, the Tibet Electric Power Co., Ltd. of the State Grid, and the State Grid General Aviation Co., Ltd. jointly carried out a patrol activity along a power transmission line between Shannan city and Qamdo city in southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region. A helicopter was employed to facilitate the task.

The 1,900-km-long power line is located at an average elevation of more than 3,800 meters above sea level, and a major part of it runs through the core zone of the Hengduan Mountains and the hinterland of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, as well as running across the Langcang River, the Nujiang River and the Yarlung Zangbo River.

These areas are characterized by low atmospheric pressure, thin oxygen, low temperatures, strong winds and strong solar radiation, posing challenges to those engaged in patrol and maintenance activities. The use of a helicopter can lower risks and greatly boost efficiency, said Zhou, who took part in the activity as an observer.

“After the helicopter completes its mission, a health report on the transmission line will be generated. Then we’ll analyze the report and if we find faults along the line as indicated in the report, we’ll inform maintenance personnel to repair them,” said Zhou.

The maintenance and repair activities are expected to come to an end on April 30.

