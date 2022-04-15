A glance of Lhoba culture in Mainling County, SW China's Tibet

Yabao, 74, tells the legend of Lhoba ancestors in Namyi Lhoba Ethnic Township of Mainling County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, April 12, 2022.

Lhoba, an ethnic group in southeast Tibet, is one of the smallest among China's 56 ethnic groups in terms of population.

The Lhoba have their own spoken language, but no written form. The legend of Lhoba ancestors was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2011. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Yabao, 74, makes a phone call in Namyi Lhoba Ethnic Township of Mainling County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, April 12, 2022.

Yabao, 74, puts on traditional Lhoba clothing in Namyi Lhoba Ethnic Township of Mainling County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, April 12, 2022.

Yabao, 74, tells the legend of Lhoba ancestors in Namyi Lhoba Ethnic Township of Mainling County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, April 12, 2022.

Aerial photo taken on April 12, 2022 shows a view of a village in Namyi Lhoba Ethnic Township in Mainling County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.

Yabao, 74, walks on a road in Namyi Lhoba Ethnic Township of Mainling County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, April 12, 2022.

