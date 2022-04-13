Feature: Chinese ambassador's fond memories in Malawi

11:19, April 13, 2022 By Kondwain Magombo ( Xinhua

LILONGWE, April 12 (Xinhua) -- "The beauty of Malawi and the smiling faces of Malawians have all left me with a very, very deep impression and when I go back, and when COVID-19 goes away, I will take my family to visit Malawi once again."

Chinese Ambassador to Malawi Liu Hongyang made the remarks before his 4-year mission in the southern African country comes to an end this month.

In an interview with Xinhua on the sidelines of a donation ceremony in the capital of Lilongwe, Liu described his duty in Malawi as the most memorable time thanks to the beauty of the country and the hospitality of its people. At the ceremony, the Chinese embassy donated 60 modern electric sewing machines to Malawi's labor ministry to boost vocational skills in country's community technical colleges.

"I've been here for almost four years. The greatest feeling that touches my heart is the peace and tranquility that Malawians enjoy compared with other parts of the world," he said.

The ambassador said he will be going home with memories of a country with warm-hearted, intelligent and hardworking people, to which he developed a special attachment.

"I've traveled extensively in Malawi, from the south to the north, and the west to the east, and everywhere I go, I can see people are working very hard -- whether it's in their cornfields or making furniture and crafts out of bamboos or woods," Liu added.

During the recent farewell ceremony, Malawian Foreign Minister Nancy Tembo spoke highly of Liu's contributions to the development of the two countries' relationship and cooperation.

Tembo said that during the ambassador's tenure of office in Malawi, which is important to the country, China has helped promote Malawi's development by providing assistance and constructing various projects.

The Malawian foreign minister wished the ambassador well, saying the Malawian government will remain committed to strengthening its relations with China at "both bilateral and multilateral levels on matters of shared interests."

In March, Malawi signed a memorandum of understanding with China on Belt and Road cooperation, which Tembo said will add new impetus to bilateral cooperation.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)