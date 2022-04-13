Chinese-built project boosts vocational education in Ghana

ACCRA, April 12 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese-built vocational institutions upgrade project in Ghana was completed on Tuesday, injecting a new impetus to the development of vocational education in the West African country.

According to the Chinese contractor, the AVIC International Holding Corporation, the project that commenced construction in November 2019 mainly included the building of a new examination center for Ghana's Ministry of Education, as well as training centers for 15 vocational institutions.

The contractor said it has implemented the cooperative project with funding support in the form of a concessional loan from China.

In the meantime, the company has provided 69 sets of modern training equipment for 23 vocational institutions that will be used to train local teachers and students in relevant majors, ranging from machinery processing, electrical works, welding, auto repair, to civil engineering.

During the commissioning ceremony in Kumasi, the second-largest city in Ghana, Education Minister Yaw Osei Adutwum, who relayed a message from Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, said that technical and vocational education and training is a key catalyst for the country's industrialization and will create decent job opportunities for the citizens.

The minister commended the Chinese government for its support of the Ghanaian government's technical and vocational education transformation agenda.

In his speech, the Chinese ambassador to Ghana Lu Kun said the project marked huge progress for Ghana's vocational education.

"Through this project, the abilities and skills of technical workers in Ghana will be greatly improved, which will strongly support Ghana's economic and social development," Lu said.

