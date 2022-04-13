Commentary: Coordinating to build a China-Africa community with a shared future

Xinhua) 10:01, April 13, 2022

BEIJING, April 12 (Xinhua) -- The COVID-19 pandemic is still wreaking havoc across the globe. However, it cannot prevent China-Africa cooperation from growing in both depth and substance.

The just-concluded China-Africa conference on civilization dialogue has become a new platform for strengthening exchanges between cultures and civilizations, seeking wisdom that contributes to building a China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era.

China-Africa ties are built on the long history of exchanges between the two civilizations, which have been embracing mutual cooperation, equal partnership and solidarity to advance their relations in a turbulent international order.

China and Africa are close friends, reliable partners and good brothers. They stand together in terms of mutual assistance, team up amid difficulties and treat each other with sincerity.

In early January, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi put forward a proposal called "Outlook on Peace and Development in the Horn of Africa" (HoA), which is expected to play a big role in promoting regional peace, development and stability.

The proposal aims to support countries in the region to jointly tackle security, development and governance challenges, earning it a warm welcome in the HoA.

China believes that Africans, as their own masters, should have the final say in their own affairs.

To this end, China actively promotes the countries in the region in strengthening intra-regional dialogue, suggesting they hold peace conferences and reach political consensus on jointly safeguarding peace and security.

Peace and development cannot be achieved amid poverty.

In late February, as some African countries battled drought, China announced it would provide emergency food aid to Somalia, Eritrea, Ethiopia and Djibouti. Meanwhile, the Mombasa-Nairobi Railway and the Addis Ababa-Djibouti Railway, built by Chinese enterprises, together with the implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative, have also helped boost the local economies and create job opportunities.

China and Africa have always been a community with a shared future, and China has always respected and supported Africa. Together with the countries in the region, China will continue to work tirelessly and play a constructive role in bringing peace and development to the HoA.

