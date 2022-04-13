Xi inspects economic development zone in Hainan Province

Xinhua) 10:20, April 13, 2022

HAIKOU, April 13 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Tuesday inspected an economic development zone in the city of Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province.

During the inspection in the Yangpu economic development zone, Xi visited an exhibition hall and a container terminal, where he learned about the zone's development and the building of the free trade port with Chinese characteristics.

