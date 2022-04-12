Xi tells Party cadres to make every possible effort to ensure people's happy lives

HAIKOU, April 12 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Monday called on Party cadres to make "every possible effort" to ensure that people can live happy lives.

"What the CPC cares about is how to make sure the lives of Chinese people of all ethnic groups are getting better everyday," Xi said while visiting Maona, a village in the city of Wuzhishan, during his inspection tour in the southern province of Hainan.

Noting that the CPC does not have its own interests, Xi said Party officials should not harbor any selfish interests, and they should devote themselves to the improvement of people's lives.

