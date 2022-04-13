Xi's speech at Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics review and awards ceremony published

Xinhua) 10:10, April 13, 2022

BEIJING, April 12 (Xinhua) -- A speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics review and awards ceremony has been published.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered the speech on April 8.

The booklet was published by the People's Publishing House and is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)