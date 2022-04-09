Taiwan's CPI in March sees biggest rise in over 9 years

Xinhua) 15:53, April 09, 2022

TAIPEI, April 9 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, rose by 3.27 percent year on year in March, marking its highest increase since September 2012, according to data released by the island's statistics agency.

In the first three months of this year, Taiwan's average CPI rose by 2.81 percent from a year earlier, above the 2-percent inflation warning line, the data showed.

The agency attributed the CPI rise mainly to the oil price hikes in the international market, and the higher prices of fruits, vegetables, restaurant food, meat, airfare, housewares, and rent.

Transportation and communication costs climbed the most by 5.91 percent year on year, while food prices rose by 5.9 percent from a year earlier, with vegetable prices soaring by 24.35 percent, and egg prices jumping by 23 percent.

