Taiwan's CPI climbs in January

Xinhua) 16:06, February 12, 2022

TAIPEI, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan's Consumer Price Index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, rose by 2.84 percent year on year in January, above the 2-percent inflation warning line, according to data released by the island's statistics agency on Friday.

The agency attributed the CPI rise partially to the increase in some service charges and the price of aquatic products, meat, eggs, fruits, restaurant food, airfare, house rent, and household goods.

Consumer spending on transportation and communication registered the highest growth rate of 5.19 percent year on year.

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)