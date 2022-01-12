Home>>
China's CPI up 1.5% in December
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 10:14, January 12, 2022
A customer buys vegetables at a supermarket in Handan, North China's Hebei province. (Photo/Xinhua)
China's consumer price index, the main gauge of inflation, rose 1.5 percent in December year-on-year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.
