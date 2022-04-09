Home>>
Chinese ministerial officials plant trees in Beijing
(Xinhua) 14:54, April 09, 2022
BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- A total of 133 ministerial officials of China participated in a tree-planting event on Saturday in the Chinese capital Beijing.
The officials planted 1,100 saplings in a green space located in the city's Tongzhou District.
The tree-planting event has been an annual affair since 2002. A total of 40,530 trees have been planted by ministerial officials over the years amid the country's afforestation and greening efforts.
(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Beijing parks see rise in visitors during holiday
- Beijing strengthens policy support for road testing of autonomous buses
- Xi Jinping participates in Beijing's tree planting activity
- Beijing, Zhangjiakou see better air quality during winter games
- Pic story of forest rangers of Mangshan Mountain in Beijing
- People view blooming peach flowers in Beijing
- Beijing's key pollution reading down 33 percent in Jan-Feb
- Beijing financial court accepts more than 6,000 cases since establishment
- Nucleic acid testing launched in Dongcheng District, Beijing
- Snow scenery in Beijing
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.