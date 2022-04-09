Chinese ministerial officials plant trees in Beijing

Xinhua) 14:54, April 09, 2022

BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- A total of 133 ministerial officials of China participated in a tree-planting event on Saturday in the Chinese capital Beijing.

The officials planted 1,100 saplings in a green space located in the city's Tongzhou District.

The tree-planting event has been an annual affair since 2002. A total of 40,530 trees have been planted by ministerial officials over the years amid the country's afforestation and greening efforts.

