Albania witnesses sharp price rise of daily necessities
(Xinhua) 15:38, April 07, 2022
A shelf for cooking oil is seen at a supermarket in Tirana, Albania, April 6, 2022. Due to the rise of energy prices, Albanian markets witnessed the sharp price rise of fuel, cooking oil, flour, etc. (Photo by Gent Onuzi/Xinhua)
