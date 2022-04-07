1,765 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 10:44, April 07, 2022

BEIJING, April 7 (Xinhua) -- A total of 1,765 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

The commission said in its daily report that 24,320 close contacts were discharged from medical observation on the mainland on Wednesday.

Altogether 131,355 patients had been discharged from hospitals across the mainland after recovery by the end of Wednesday, according to the report.

