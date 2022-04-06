UN voices concern about ongoing impact of fuel crisis in Lebanon

Xinhua) 08:59, April 06, 2022

BEIRUT, April 5 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations(UN) Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon Najat Rochdi on Tuesday expressed her concerns about the ongoing impact of the fuel crisis on basic services and people's well-being in Lebanon, a UN statement reported.

"I am appealing to the Lebanese government to find a sustainable solution to this issue, as the most vulnerable people need some form of assistance and protection," she said.

Between September 2021 to March, the World Food Programme (WFP) has delivered more than 10.4 million liters of fuel to power water and health facilities across the country to address serious fuel shortages and avoid key life-saving services from collapsing, according to the statement.

The fuel provision operations would not have been possible without the generous support of donors, it said.

According to the UN, only 25 percent of the cost of the Emergency Response Plan, which was launched in August 2021, has been funded.

Urgent support is needed to sustain operations and scale-up critical humanitarian activities, the statement added.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)