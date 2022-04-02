Home>>
UN envoy urges Lebanon to join UN Convention on Rights of Persons with Disabilities
(Xinhua) 09:24, April 02, 2022
BEIRUT, April 1 (Xinhua) -- Najat Rochdi, the UN resident and humanitarian coordinator for Lebanon, urged on Friday the country to join the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), according to a UN statement.
On March 29, the Lebanese parliament adopted a law authorizing the government to proceed with the ratification process to join the UN convention.
Rochdi praised the Lebanese step, and called on its government "to join the current 185 States parties to the Convention and fully commit to promote, protect, and ensure the full and equal enjoyment of all human rights by persons with disabilities."
