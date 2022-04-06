Chinese embassy pays homage to Chinese peacekeepers martyred in Cambodia

KAMPONG CHAM, Cambodia, April 5 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy to Cambodia on Tuesday paid homage to two Chinese peacekeepers martyred in the United Nations mission in the Southeast Asian country in 1993.

The event, which was held on the occasion of China's traditional Tomb-Sweeping Day, was attended by more than 30 people including Chinese diplomats and traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) experts who are working here to assist in Cambodia's fight against COVID-19.

The visitors laid wreaths at a memorial monument in Kampong Cham province to honor the Chinese peacekeepers who lost their lives in a UN peacekeeping mission.

Wu Guoquan, the embassy's economic and commercial counselor, said the two Chinese peacekeepers were killed in a mid-night explosion on May 21, 1993, and that they were among about 800 Chinese peacekeepers arriving in Cambodia in 1992 to perform the UN peacekeeping mission.

Wu said the life sacrifice of the Chinese peacekeepers for peace as well as the efforts devoted by Chinese personnel for the development of Cambodia have both contributed to the longstanding China-Cambodia friendship.

