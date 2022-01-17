Chinese embassy in Ukraine sends Lunar New Year gifts to Chinese community

KIEV, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese embassy in Ukraine on Saturday began handing out Chinese new year packages to members of the Chinese community living in the country.

The packages, containing medical masks, spring festival couplets, paper cuttings, chocolate and a congratulatory letter from the embassy, were designed to provide the Chinese community a sense of the Lunar New Year amid the long-lasting COVID-19 pandemic.

The embassy plans to hand out 3,000 packages to members of the community, including expatriates and students in the country.

At the ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Ukraine Fan Xianrong said that last year pragmatic cooperation between China and Ukraine proved fruitful, adding that this year the two countries are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

Wishing the Chinese community a happy festival, the ambassador also called on the community to uphold friendly cooperation between China and Ukraine.

Li Xuegang, head of the group Chinese Diaspora in Ukraine, expressed gratitude to the embassy for the gifts and caring they embody, saying that the overseas Chinese residing in Ukraine feel loved and are deeply proud of the achievements of their motherland.

