Easter eggs painted with traditional motifs on display in Croatia

Xinhua) 13:48, April 05, 2022

An Easter egg painted with traditional motifs is on display as the traditional pre-Easter exhibition of huge Easter eggs is opened in Koprivnica, Croatia, on April 4, 2022. (Damir Spehar/PIXSELL via Xinhua)

Easter eggs painted with traditional motifs are on display as the traditional pre-Easter exhibition of huge Easter eggs is opened in Koprivnica, Croatia, on April 4, 2022. (Damir Spehar/PIXSELL via Xinhua)

Easter eggs painted with traditional motifs are on display as the traditional pre-Easter exhibition of huge Easter eggs is opened in Koprivnica, Croatia, on April 4, 2022. (Damir Spehar/PIXSELL via Xinhua)

Easter eggs painted with traditional motifs are on display as the traditional pre-Easter exhibition of huge Easter eggs is opened in Koprivnica, Croatia, on April 4, 2022. (Damir Spehar/PIXSELL via Xinhua)

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)