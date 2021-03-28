Women in countryside paint Easter eggs in Czech Republic

Xinhua) 15:09, March 28, 2021

A woman paints an Easter egg in the village of Cisovice, Czech Republic, March 27, 2021. Local women in the countryside like to paint Easter eggs before the holiday and give them to others as gifts. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)

