Taliban supreme leader bans poppy cultivation in Afghanistan
Chief spokesman of Afghanistan's caretaker government Zabihullah Mujahid speaks at a press conference in Kabul, Afghanistan, on April 3, 2022. The Taliban supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada on Sunday banned in a decree the cultivation of opium poppy and trade of opium in Afghanistan, the Taliban-led caretaker government confirmed. (Photo by Saifurahman Safi/Xinhua)
KABUL, April 3 (Xinhua) -- The Taliban supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada on Sunday banned in a decree the cultivation of opium poppy and trade of opium in Afghanistan, the Taliban-led caretaker government confirmed.
"As per the decree of the supreme leader of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), all Afghans are informed that from now on, cultivation of poppy has been strictly prohibited across the country," the caretaker government said in a statement.
The statement added that if anyone violates the decree, the crop will be destroyed immediately and the violator will be punished.
"In addition, use, transport, trade, export and import of all types of narcotics such as alcohol, heroin, K tablet (a drug with stimulant effects often sold in Afghanistan), hashish and etc., including drug manufacturing factories in Afghanistan are strictly banned," the statement said.
"Enforcement of this decree is mandatory. The violator will be prosecuted and punished by the judiciary," according to the statement.
Much of the world's opium poppy is cultivated in the militancy-hit Asian country. In 2020, some 6,300 tons of opium were produced in the country, according to official data.
