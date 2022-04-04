Nearly 3.28 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
BEIJING, April 4 (Xinhua) -- The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on the Chinese mainland grew by around 2.36 million from the previous day, bringing the total to nearly 3.28 billion on Sunday, data from the National Health Commission showed Monday.
