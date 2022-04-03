Macron holds election rally for upcoming presidential election

Xinhua) 16:04, April 03, 2022

French President Emmanuel Macron addresses his election campaign at the Paris La Defense Arena stadium, in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, France, April 2, 2022.

Emmanuel Macron on Saturday held an election rally for his re-election in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for April. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

French President Emmanuel Macron attends his election campaign at the Paris La Defense Arena stadium, in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, France, April 2, 2022.

Emmanuel Macron on Saturday held an election rally for his re-election in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for April. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

French President Emmanuel Macron addresses his election campaign at the Paris La Defense Arena stadium, in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, France, April 2, 2022.

Emmanuel Macron on Saturday held an election rally for his re-election in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for April. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

French President Emmanuel Macron addresses his election campaign at the Paris La Defense Arena stadium, in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, France, April 2, 2022.

Emmanuel Macron on Saturday held an election rally for his re-election in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for April. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

A supporter takes a selfie during French President Emmanuel Macron's election campaign at the Paris La Defense Arena stadium, in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, France, April 2, 2022.

Emmanuel Macron on Saturday held an election rally for his re-election in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for April. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

French President Emmanuel Macron addresses his election campaign at the Paris La Defense Arena stadium, in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, France, April 2, 2022.

Emmanuel Macron on Saturday held an election rally for his re-election in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for April. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Supporters attend French President Emmanuel Macron's election campaign at the Paris La Defense Arena stadium, in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, France, April 2, 2022.

Emmanuel Macron on Saturday held an election rally for his re-election in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for April. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Supporters attend French President Emmanuel Macron's election campaign at the Paris La Defense Arena stadium, in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, France, April 2, 2022.

Emmanuel Macron on Saturday held an election rally for his re-election in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for April. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

French President Emmanuel Macron addresses his election campaign at the Paris La Defense Arena stadium, in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, France, April 2, 2022.

Emmanuel Macron on Saturday held an election rally for his re-election in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for April. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

French President Emmanuel Macron attends his election campaign at the Paris La Defense Arena stadium, in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, France, April 2, 2022.

Emmanuel Macron on Saturday held an election rally for his re-election in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for April. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

French President Emmanuel Macron addresses his election campaign at the Paris La Defense Arena stadium, in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, France, April 2, 2022.

Emmanuel Macron on Saturday held an election rally for his re-election in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for April. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Supporters attend French President Emmanuel Macron's election campaign at the Paris La Defense Arena stadium, in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, France, April 2, 2022.

Emmanuel Macron on Saturday held an election rally for his re-election in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for April. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

French President Emmanuel Macron attends his election campaign at the Paris La Defense Arena stadium, in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, France, April 2, 2022.

Emmanuel Macron on Saturday held an election rally for his re-election in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for April. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

French President Emmanuel Macron attends his election campaign at the Paris La Defense Arena stadium, in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, France, April 2, 2022.

Emmanuel Macron on Saturday held an election rally for his re-election in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for April. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

French President Emmanuel Macron addresses his election campaign at the Paris La Defense Arena stadium, in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, France, April 2, 2022.

Emmanuel Macron on Saturday held an election rally for his re-election in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for April. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

French President Emmanuel Macron attends his election campaign at the Paris La Defense Arena stadium, in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, France, April 2, 2022.

Emmanuel Macron on Saturday held an election rally for his re-election in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for April. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

French President Emmanuel Macron addresses his election campaign at the Paris La Defense Arena stadium, in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, France, April 2, 2022.

Emmanuel Macron on Saturday held an election rally for his re-election in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for April. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

French President Emmanuel Macron attends his election campaign at the Paris La Defense Arena stadium, in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, France, April 2, 2022.

Emmanuel Macron on Saturday held an election rally for his re-election in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for April. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Supporters attend French President Emmanuel Macron's election campaign at the Paris La Defense Arena stadium, in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, France, April 2, 2022.

Emmanuel Macron on Saturday held an election rally for his re-election in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for April. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

French President Emmanuel Macron addresses his election campaign at the Paris La Defense Arena stadium, in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, France, April 2, 2022.

Emmanuel Macron on Saturday held an election rally for his re-election in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for April. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Bianji)