Macron holds election rally for upcoming presidential election
French President Emmanuel Macron addresses his election campaign at the Paris La Defense Arena stadium, in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, France, April 2, 2022.
Emmanuel Macron on Saturday held an election rally for his re-election in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for April. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
French President Emmanuel Macron attends his election campaign at the Paris La Defense Arena stadium, in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, France, April 2, 2022.
Emmanuel Macron on Saturday held an election rally for his re-election in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for April. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
French President Emmanuel Macron addresses his election campaign at the Paris La Defense Arena stadium, in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, France, April 2, 2022.
Emmanuel Macron on Saturday held an election rally for his re-election in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for April. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
French President Emmanuel Macron addresses his election campaign at the Paris La Defense Arena stadium, in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, France, April 2, 2022.
Emmanuel Macron on Saturday held an election rally for his re-election in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for April. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
A supporter takes a selfie during French President Emmanuel Macron's election campaign at the Paris La Defense Arena stadium, in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, France, April 2, 2022.
Emmanuel Macron on Saturday held an election rally for his re-election in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for April. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
French President Emmanuel Macron addresses his election campaign at the Paris La Defense Arena stadium, in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, France, April 2, 2022.
Emmanuel Macron on Saturday held an election rally for his re-election in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for April. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Supporters attend French President Emmanuel Macron's election campaign at the Paris La Defense Arena stadium, in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, France, April 2, 2022.
Emmanuel Macron on Saturday held an election rally for his re-election in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for April. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Supporters attend French President Emmanuel Macron's election campaign at the Paris La Defense Arena stadium, in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, France, April 2, 2022.
Emmanuel Macron on Saturday held an election rally for his re-election in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for April. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
French President Emmanuel Macron addresses his election campaign at the Paris La Defense Arena stadium, in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, France, April 2, 2022.
Emmanuel Macron on Saturday held an election rally for his re-election in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for April. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
French President Emmanuel Macron attends his election campaign at the Paris La Defense Arena stadium, in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, France, April 2, 2022.
Emmanuel Macron on Saturday held an election rally for his re-election in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for April. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
French President Emmanuel Macron addresses his election campaign at the Paris La Defense Arena stadium, in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, France, April 2, 2022.
Emmanuel Macron on Saturday held an election rally for his re-election in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for April. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Supporters attend French President Emmanuel Macron's election campaign at the Paris La Defense Arena stadium, in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, France, April 2, 2022.
Emmanuel Macron on Saturday held an election rally for his re-election in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for April. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
French President Emmanuel Macron attends his election campaign at the Paris La Defense Arena stadium, in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, France, April 2, 2022.
Emmanuel Macron on Saturday held an election rally for his re-election in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for April. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
French President Emmanuel Macron attends his election campaign at the Paris La Defense Arena stadium, in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, France, April 2, 2022.
Emmanuel Macron on Saturday held an election rally for his re-election in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for April. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
French President Emmanuel Macron addresses his election campaign at the Paris La Defense Arena stadium, in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, France, April 2, 2022.
Emmanuel Macron on Saturday held an election rally for his re-election in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for April. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
French President Emmanuel Macron attends his election campaign at the Paris La Defense Arena stadium, in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, France, April 2, 2022.
Emmanuel Macron on Saturday held an election rally for his re-election in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for April. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
French President Emmanuel Macron addresses his election campaign at the Paris La Defense Arena stadium, in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, France, April 2, 2022.
Emmanuel Macron on Saturday held an election rally for his re-election in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for April. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
French President Emmanuel Macron attends his election campaign at the Paris La Defense Arena stadium, in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, France, April 2, 2022.
Emmanuel Macron on Saturday held an election rally for his re-election in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for April. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Supporters attend French President Emmanuel Macron's election campaign at the Paris La Defense Arena stadium, in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, France, April 2, 2022.
Emmanuel Macron on Saturday held an election rally for his re-election in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for April. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
French President Emmanuel Macron addresses his election campaign at the Paris La Defense Arena stadium, in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, France, April 2, 2022.
Emmanuel Macron on Saturday held an election rally for his re-election in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for April. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Photos
Related Stories
- France's Macron announces bid for presidential re-election
- Commentary: Xi, Macron's conversation signals deepening cooperation, guides relations toward greater development
- Macron pledges full support for Beijing Winter Olympics, Paralympics
- Xi, Macron agree on deepening cooperation
- Xi talks with Macron over phone
- Xi calls for expanding consensus, cooperation with Europe in virtual summit with French, German leaders
- France's Macron urges European sovereignty ahead of G7, NATO summits
- France's Macron backs COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver
- France will never give in to Islamist terrorism: Macron
- Macron orders schools closure, nationwide partial lockdown to rein in COVID-19 resurgence
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.