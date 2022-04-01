Sci-tech ethics guideline to effectively prevent risks

BEIJING, April 1 (Xinhua) -- China's first national guideline on the ethical governance of science and technology will effectively prevent potential risks that could arise from sci-tech development, according to senior officials from the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The country recently issued the guideline, which noted that accelerating the construction of a sci-tech ethics system with Chinese characteristics should be integrated with innovation and risk-prevention.

The guideline clarified the principles of sci-tech ethics, including enhancing human well-being, respecting life rights, adhering to fairness and justice, managing risks appropriately, and being open and transparent.

The principles fully absorbed international rules and consensus on sci-tech ethics, and combined the historical stage and sociocultural characteristics of China's sci-tech development, said Xiangli Bin, vice minister of Science and Technology.

The principles were formed by experts and scholars from the fields of science and technology, ethics and law after extensive research and examination, said Xiangli, adding that opinions and suggestions were also collected from many scientists and technologists.

He also said the principles clarified the position and attitudes of the Chinese government and the sci-tech circle toward the governance of sci-tech ethics, which is of great significance in strengthening international sci-tech exchanges and improving the global ethical governance of science and technology.

The sci-tech ethics guideline called for speeding up the development of a legal system for ethical governance in science and technology, strengthening the early warning and tracking of sci-tech ethical risks, and quickly and flexibly responding to the ethical challenges brought by innovation.

Sci-tech activities should adhere to a people-centered development philosophy, which is conducive to economic development, social progress, the improvement of people's livelihoods and ecological protection, according to the guideline.

It also specified that sci-tech activities should avoid harm or potential threats to people's lives, as well as their physical, mental and psychological health to the greatest extent, and respect human dignity and personal privacy.

Sci-tech activities should respect differences in religious beliefs and cultural traditions, treat different social groups in a fair, just and inclusive manner, and prevent discrimination and prejudice, said the guideline, which also emphasized preventing the misuse and abuse of sci-tech achievements and avoiding endangering social, public, biological and ecological security.

The guideline called for improving standards for sci-tech ethics in key fields such as bioscience, medicine and artificial intelligence, which will provide guidance to sci-tech institutions and researchers in their activities.

Minister of Science and Technology Wang Zhigang said that the sci-tech ethics guideline focuses on the major issues, such as improving the ethical governance system of science and technology in China.

The guideline will provide strong support for high-level sci-tech self-reliance and the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, noted Wang.

