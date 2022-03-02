Commentary: China's self-reliant sci-tech innovation not threatening others

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- Some Western media outlets are misreading China's efforts to be tech self-reliant, claiming that the aim is prompting fear that the world might decouple or split into markets with incompatible standards and products. Such worries are entirely unwarranted and unnecessary.

Treating China's independent sci-tech innovation as a threat is a kind of hegemony mindset. The United States has not stopped deliberately slandering China's high-tech development and using all sorts of pretexts to sanction and suppress Chinese enterprises.

Not only has the United States banned products of Chinese tech company Huawei from its own networks, but also pressured other countries to do the same. It has also barred its companies from supplying software and components to Chinese tech companies.

Bullying and suppression cannot stop the development of China's high-tech enterprises or maintain the U.S. monopoly.

China has learned from experience that it cannot ask for, buy or beg for core technologies in key fields from other countries. It seeks to surpass itself and serve high-quality growth without any intention of beating others.

Self-reliance has enabled China to stand firmly among the world's nations, and innovation is the only path leading to new heights in science and technology.

China adheres to the strategy of innovation-driven development and takes self-reliance in science and technology as the strategic support for national development. Self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology are inevitable requirements for the country to realize the advanced industrial structure and the key to constructing a new development pattern.

As the world is experiencing a pandemic and other changes unseen in a century, China's economy witnessed a good start during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025). This benefits from the growth of the national sci-tech advances.

Sci-tech innovation will continue to be a powerful engine for the steady and sustainable development of China's economy, which is shifting from rapid growth to high-quality development.

From the macro perspective, one country can continue improving its position in the international industrial division by promoting independent innovation. The latter can also beef up economic efficiency.

From the micro view, enterprises can scrap reliance on low-level competitiveness by improving independent innovation and gradually cultivating their core competitiveness.

The country's total expenditure on research and development amounted to about 2.79 trillion yuan (about 441.13 billion U.S. dollars) last year, up 14.2 percent year on year, according to a report released by the National Bureau of Statistics. Enterprises spent about 76 percent of the total investment. The absolute majority of the research and development investment went to enterprises.

It is necessary to note that the independent path of scientific innovation should not exclude international cooperation.

China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope has been available for scientists worldwide since April 1, 2021. It shows China's determination to increase its openness to international collaboration.

The country collaborated with many countries in COVID-19 vaccine research, development, and production.

Besides, more extensive cooperation in astronaut selection and training, joint flights, and other fields will take place between China and foreign countries, said a white paper released on Jan. 28, titled "China's Space Program: A 2021 Perspective".

There is no doubt that China has made remarkable contributions to the sci-tech innovation of humankind. The country is fully aware that independent innovation should happen in an open environment.

