Afghanistan must not be excluded from international community: Wang Yi

HEFEI, April 1 (Xinhua) -- China believes that if Afghanistan responds more effectively to the concerns of all parties, the diplomatic recognition of the Afghan government will come naturally, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday.

Wang made the remarks at a press conference after chairing the third foreign ministers' meeting among the neighboring countries of Afghanistan and the first foreign ministers' meeting between the Afghan interim government and its neighboring countries in Tunxi, east China's Anhui Province.

Wang said diplomatic recognition is a major concern of the Afghan interim government and a common concern of the international community, stressing that Afghanistan should not be excluded from the international community.

China has observed that the Afghan interim government has made significant efforts and achieved certain results in maintaining stability and state governance since its establishment, Wang said, adding that the Afghan side has demonstrated its determination to achieve development, expressed its willingness to gain more understanding and support from its neighbors and the international community, and showed a positive attitude toward foreign exchanges.

Noting that the international community, including Afghanistan's neighboring countries, still has a lot of concerns and expectations involving the Afghan interim government, Wang said it is hoped that the interim government will make greater progress in promoting national reconciliation, building a more inclusive government and protecting the rights of women and children in employment and education.

In particular, he expressed the hope of the international community that the interim government will take a firmer attitude in fighting terrorism and make more tangible results in this respect.

"We believe that diplomatic recognition of the Afghan government will come naturally as the concerns of all parties are addressed more forcefully," Wang said.

China hopes that the Afghan interim government will take steady steps and make concrete efforts in the right direction, the Chinese foreign minister added.

