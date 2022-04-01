Main Media Center for Beijing 2022 enters post-Games transformation

Xinhua) 15:39, April 01, 2022

BEIJING, April 1 (Xinhua) -- The Main Media Center (MMC) for Beijing 2022, which left good memories for journalists from home and abroad, has entered post-Games transformation on Thursday and is expected to complete construction in 2024.

Some Winter Olympics landscape signs in the venue will be retained, and the "Start of Spring" hall, which held some important press conferences during the Games, will be kept as a permanent facility.

Chi Mingzhi, project manager with Beijing Construction Engineering Group, said the MMC, which occupied nearly half of the China National Convention Center Phase II, has taken full consideration of post-Games utilization.

The venue transformation is also including a plan to build smart venue systems, using cutting-edge technologies such as cloud computing and the Internet of Things to improve management and service efficiency.

In the future, the building will be integrated with the China National Convention Center Phase I to form a super large exhibition complex of about 1.3 million square meters, hosting various affairs and high-end business exhibition activities.

