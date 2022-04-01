Feature: I'd like to go back to Beijing: Australian participants share Olympic, Paralympic memories

Xinhua) 09:16, April 01, 2022

CANBERRA, April 1 (Xinhua) -- From the smile on the faces of volunteers to the bobsled track that resembles a dragon, the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games remain fresh in many people's memories.

When Australian athletes, officials and reporters gathered at an event hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Australia weeks after the competitions, they shared their experiences and expressed wishes to visit Beijing again.

"Often as an athlete, you don't really get to experience the places that you go and compete. But I would like to go back there and be able to enjoy it," said Australian bobsledder Bree Walker in an interview with Xinhua.

The 29-year-old made her Olympic debut in Beijing last month, where she finished fifth in the inaugural monobob competition. During the Olympics she posted many photos on social media, posing with teammates or sitting on her bobsleigh, smiling.

She said that before the Olympics, she didn't really know what to expect because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "But honestly, once we arrived at the venue and at the village, we didn't feel like we were in the bubble, because we just felt so welcomed," she said. "It was a fantastic experience."

Walker said she liked the National Sliding Center, where her competition took place. "The track itself was absolutely amazing. It was like no other track we've ever experienced in Europe or North America," she recalled. "It even looked spectacular from above, and looked like a giant dragon in the mountains."

Her wish of going back to Beijing was shared by freestyle skier Sami Kennedy-Sim, Australia's flagbearer during the closing ceremony of her third Winter Olympics.

"From the arrival at the airport to my arrival at the Olympic village, and even moving around competition venues daily, I was warmly welcomed by the enthusiastic volunteers. They wore the uniforms with pride and were so enthusiastic about being part of the Olympic movement," said the athlete.

She noted that the snow condition for ski cross and the venues at the 2022 Games were "world class," and hoped that China's winter sports programs would continue to develop, and the country could be a regular stop on the World Cup calendar.

"I do hope that I get to visit China again and experience some of the beautiful culture," she said. "Sport is unifying. It brings us together. I hope that in the future, we can always have this positive experience with sport, and in particular, with our Chinese friends who are not that far away."

The Beijing Olympic Winter Games, which ran from February 4 to 20, saw Team Australia achieve their best result in history with four medals. One month later, the Beijing 2022 Paralympics was held between March 4 and 13, where three-time Paralympian Ben Tudhope grabbed a bronze medal in men's snowboard cross SB-LL2.

"Over the past three Games that I've been to, it's definitely my favorite," said the 22-year-old, beaming. "It was just amazing, and the friendliness of the people was absolutely outstanding."

The competition was fierce and he came from behind.

In retrospect, he said "it was the never-give-up attitude" that enabled him to step on the medal podium. "But the venues allowed us to showcase ourselves to the world," he added. "China did such a good job, not only with the Paralympic village, but also the courses and the venues."

For his teammate Alpine skier Melissa Perrine, Beijing was special because it was her last Paralympic Games. "I am honored that my last Paralympic Games experience was in Beijing," said the 34-year-old. "The village, right from the outside, was so welcoming with fantastic smiling volunteers who could not help us enough. It was very accessible."

Perrine is visually impaired, but said she never felt lost. "I always knew that I just had to look over at a certain direction, and someone would be right there to help me find my way around," she said.

"Although we weren't able to see more of the beautiful country, I felt so connected to Beijing and China through the cultural stands that allowed us a glimpse into the culture and history."

Matt Carroll, Chief Executive Officer of the Australian Olympic Committee, also recognized the venues and the village in Beijing as "the best ever".

While Jock O'Callaghan, president of Paralympics Australia, noted that hosting the 2022 Winter Games was not easy due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Beijing 2022 will be remembered as probably the most challenging Winter Paralympic Games that we've had," he said.

But Tracey Holmes, a sports broadcaster and journalist with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation who has covered the Olympic Games for three decades, said the athletes "felt incredibly safe" during the events.

"In fact, from competing around the world in two years of COVID, it was the safest they had felt," she said.

She also covered the Beijing Summer Olympics in 2008. Between 2008 and 2022, she saw much in the world change. "But one thing has remained constant, and that is the ability for sport to unite people despite how many challenges and differences."

Going back to China this time, she met old friends and made new ones, but there were many of her old colleagues at China Central Television whom she couldn't meet.

In spite of those regrets, Holmes stressed the importance of people-to-people relationships forged through the sport events, which she said build mutual understanding and trust, and help eliminate misunderstanding and suspicion.

Talking about the relationship between China and Australia, Holmes said that "like all relationships, sometimes the road is rocky". But she remained optimistic about the future, when the Australia-China relationship could emerge stronger together.

"Because despite our differences, together we share one planet. It is in both our interests to guarantee this planet peaceful future," she added. "I hope sport continues to lead in that domain."

