Chinese state councilor stresses cooperation among SMEs, win-win development in Asia-Pacific

Xinhua) 08:44, April 01, 2022

BEIJING, March 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor Wang Yong has called for efforts to boost openness and cooperation among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and promote win-win economic growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

Wang made the remarks Thursday in a video speech at the opening ceremony of the 11th APEC Small &Medium Enterprises Technology Conference and Fair.

The Chinese government attaches great importance to and supports the development of SMEs, and has introduced a series of supportive policies and measures, including tax and fee cuts, according to Wang.

China will continue to carry out all-round technical exchanges and economic and trade cooperation with economies in the Asia-Pacific region as well as countries and regions along the Belt and Road, Wang said.

He called for expanding openness and cooperation, firmly opposing unilateralism and trade protectionism, eliminating discriminatory and exclusive practices, and jointly promoting sustained, sound and high-quality development of SMEs in the Asia-Pacific region.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)