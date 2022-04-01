China-India corps commander level meeting yields positive, constructive results: spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:42, April 01, 2022

BEIJING, March 31 (Xinhua) -- The 15th round of the China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting has yielded positive and constructive results, Wu Qian, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, said at a press conference Thursday.

Wu said the two sides focused on promoting the resolution of relevant issues in the area along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector of the China-India border.

The two sides have agreed to continue keeping security and stability on the frontline in the Western Sector and maintain dialogue via military and diplomatic channels to reach a mutually acceptable solution to the remaining issues as soon as possible, Wu said.

The China-India border issue is a matter between China and India, and there is no need for any third party to intervene, he added.

