Zelensky says Turkey ready to become guarantor of Ukraine's security

Xinhua) 08:15, April 01, 2022

KIEV, March 31 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted on Thursday he had discussed steps toward peace in Ukraine with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During the conversation, Zelensky noted the high level of organization of negotiations of Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul.

Besides, the Ukrainian leader said he appreciates the readiness of Turkey to become a guarantor of Ukraine's security.

Ukraine and Russia concluded their fresh round of face-to-face peace talks in the Turkish city of Istanbul on Tuesday.

At the negotiations, Kiev proposed to sign a new international treaty on security guarantees, which enshrines obligations for the guarantor countries to provide Ukraine with military assistance in the event of an attack.

