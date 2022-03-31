Baby white rhino born at Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou

Ecns.cn) 08:28, March 31, 2022

Photo shows a newly-born white rhino baby and mother Wei Wei at the Chimelong Safari Park, Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, March 29, 2022. Wei Wei gave birth to a male calf at the park Tuesday. The newborn is healthy. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

