Newborn baby rhino seen at Israeli zoo

Xinhua) 13:23, June 07, 2021

A newborn baby rhino is seen with its mother at the Ramat Gan Safari Park zoo in central Israeli city of Ramat Gan on June 6, 2021. (Gideon Markowicz/JINI via Xinhua)

