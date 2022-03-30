Zhejiang provides medical aids for Shanghai
Medical workers from Zhejiang Province carry out nucleic acid tests for residents at a COVID-19 testing site in Pudong District of east China's Shanghai, March 28, 2022. A team of testing personnel from neighboring province of Zhejiang on Monday arrived in Shanghai to support a new round of nucleic acid testing in the city. (Photo by Jiang Aishan/Xinhua)
A medical worker from Zhejiang Province takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test at a COVID-19 testing site in Pudong District of east China's Shanghai, March 28, 2022. A team of testing personnel from neighboring province of Zhejiang on Monday arrived in Shanghai to support a new round of nucleic acid testing in the city. (Photo by He Zhongming/Xinhua)
A medical worker from Zhejiang Province takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test at a COVID-19 testing site in Pudong District of east China's Shanghai, March 28, 2022. A team of testing personnel from neighboring province of Zhejiang on Monday arrived in Shanghai to support a new round of nucleic acid testing in the city. (Photo by Jiang Aishan/Xinhua)
A medical worker from Zhejiang Province takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test at a COVID-19 testing site in Pudong New Area of east China's Shanghai, March 28, 2022. A team of testing personnel from neighboring province of Zhejiang on Monday arrived in Shanghai to support a new round of nucleic acid testing in the city. (Xinhua)
Medical workers from Zhejiang Province prepare to carry out nucleic acid tests for residents at a COVID-19 testing site in Pudong New Area of east China's Shanghai, March 28, 2022. A team of testing personnel from neighboring province of Zhejiang on Monday arrived in Shanghai to support a new round of nucleic acid testing in the city. (Xinhua)
A medical worker from Zhejiang Province takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test at a COVID-19 testing site in Pudong District of east China's Shanghai, March 28, 2022. A team of testing personnel from neighboring province of Zhejiang on Monday arrived in Shanghai to support a new round of nucleic acid testing in the city. (Photo by Jiang Aishan/Xinhua)
A medical worker from Zhejiang Province takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test at a COVID-19 testing site in Pudong District of east China's Shanghai, March 28, 2022. A team of testing personnel from neighboring province of Zhejiang on Monday arrived in Shanghai to support a new round of nucleic acid testing in the city. (Photo by Jiang Aishan/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy does not increase complications at childbirth: study
- FDA authorizes second COVID-19 booster doses for vulnerable groups
- U.S. CDC recommends additional COVID-19 boosters for vulnerable groups
- Hong Kong registers 3,164 new COVID-19 cases
- Shanghai tightens COVID-19 control measures amid resurgence
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.