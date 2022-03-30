Zhejiang provides medical aids for Shanghai

Xinhua) 09:55, March 30, 2022

Medical workers from Zhejiang Province carry out nucleic acid tests for residents at a COVID-19 testing site in Pudong District of east China's Shanghai, March 28, 2022. A team of testing personnel from neighboring province of Zhejiang on Monday arrived in Shanghai to support a new round of nucleic acid testing in the city. (Photo by Jiang Aishan/Xinhua)

A medical worker from Zhejiang Province takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test at a COVID-19 testing site in Pudong District of east China's Shanghai, March 28, 2022. A team of testing personnel from neighboring province of Zhejiang on Monday arrived in Shanghai to support a new round of nucleic acid testing in the city. (Photo by He Zhongming/Xinhua)

A medical worker from Zhejiang Province takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test at a COVID-19 testing site in Pudong District of east China's Shanghai, March 28, 2022. A team of testing personnel from neighboring province of Zhejiang on Monday arrived in Shanghai to support a new round of nucleic acid testing in the city. (Photo by Jiang Aishan/Xinhua)

A medical worker from Zhejiang Province takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test at a COVID-19 testing site in Pudong New Area of east China's Shanghai, March 28, 2022. A team of testing personnel from neighboring province of Zhejiang on Monday arrived in Shanghai to support a new round of nucleic acid testing in the city. (Xinhua)

Medical workers from Zhejiang Province prepare to carry out nucleic acid tests for residents at a COVID-19 testing site in Pudong New Area of east China's Shanghai, March 28, 2022. A team of testing personnel from neighboring province of Zhejiang on Monday arrived in Shanghai to support a new round of nucleic acid testing in the city. (Xinhua)

A medical worker from Zhejiang Province takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test at a COVID-19 testing site in Pudong District of east China's Shanghai, March 28, 2022. A team of testing personnel from neighboring province of Zhejiang on Monday arrived in Shanghai to support a new round of nucleic acid testing in the city. (Photo by Jiang Aishan/Xinhua)

A medical worker from Zhejiang Province takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test at a COVID-19 testing site in Pudong District of east China's Shanghai, March 28, 2022. A team of testing personnel from neighboring province of Zhejiang on Monday arrived in Shanghai to support a new round of nucleic acid testing in the city. (Photo by Jiang Aishan/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)