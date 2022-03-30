U.S. CDC recommends additional COVID-19 boosters for vulnerable groups

Xinhua) 08:47, March 30, 2022

LOS ANGELES, March 29 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday recommended certain immunocompromised individuals and people over the age of 50 to get another mRNA COVID-19 booster at least 4 months after receiving an initial booster dose.

The move will increase protection for these vulnerable groups against severe disease from COVID-19, said the CDC.

The CDC's move came right after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized a second booster dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for these people earlier Tuesday.

In addition, the CDC said adults who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson &Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 vaccine at least 4 months ago may now receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

During the recent Omicron surge, those who were boosted were 21 times less likely to die from COVID-19 compared to those who were unvaccinated, and 7 times less likely to be hospitalized, according to the CDC.

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)