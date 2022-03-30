Hong Kong registers 3,164 new COVID-19 cases
Citizens wearing face masks wait to take COVID-19 tests in Hong Kong, south China, March 29, 2022. On Monday, Hong Kong registered 3,164 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 4,432 additional positive cases through self-reported rapid antigen tests, official data showed. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
A citizen takes COVID-19 nucleic acid test in Hong Kong, south China, March 29, 2022. On Monday, Hong Kong registered 3,164 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 4,432 additional positive cases through self-reported rapid antigen tests, official data showed. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
A citizen takes COVID-19 nucleic acid test in Hong Kong, south China, March 29, 2022. On Monday, Hong Kong registered 3,164 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 4,432 additional positive cases through self-reported rapid antigen tests, official data showed. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Photos
