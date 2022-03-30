Shanghai tightens COVID-19 control measures amid resurgence

Xinhua) 08:30, March 30, 2022

A community worker writes down the needs of an elder resident at an area under temporary closed-off management in Fengxian District of east China's Shanghai, March 29, 2022. China's economic hub Shanghai, with a population of over 24 million, has been split into two parts to enforce temporary closed-off management between March 28 and April 5 to hunt down possible infections and curb the spread of the virus. (Xinhua)

A community worker brings printed registration codes for nucleic acid tests to an elderly resident who is not used to using smartphones at an area under temporary closed-off management in Jinshan District of east China's Shanghai, March 29, 2022. China's economic hub Shanghai, with a population of over 24 million, has been split into two parts to enforce temporary closed-off management between March 28 and April 5 to hunt down possible infections and curb the spread of the virus. (Photo by Zhuang Yi/Xinhua)

A community worker delivers medicine for an elder resident at an area under temporary closed-off management in Fengxian District of east China's Shanghai, March 29, 2022. China's economic hub Shanghai, with a population of over 24 million, has been split into two parts to enforce temporary closed-off management between March 28 and April 5 to hunt down possible infections and curb the spread of the virus. (Xinhua)

A community worker delivers vegetables for an elder resident at an area under temporary closed-off management in Fengxian District of east China's Shanghai, March 29, 2022. China's economic hub Shanghai, with a population of over 24 million, has been split into two parts to enforce temporary closed-off management between March 28 and April 5 to hunt down possible infections and curb the spread of the virus. (Xinhua)

Photo taken on March 29, 2022 shows the Lujiazui area in east China's Shanghai. China's economic hub Shanghai, with a population of over 24 million, has been split into two parts to enforce temporary closed-off management between March 28 and April 5 to hunt down possible infections and curb the spread of the virus. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

A girl walks outside a cafe in Xuhui District, east China's Shanghai, March 29, 2022. China's economic hub Shanghai, with a population of over 24 million, has been split into two parts to enforce temporary closed-off management between March 28 and April 5 to hunt down possible infections and curb the spread of the virus. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

People line up to pay the bill at a shop in Xuhui District, east China's Shanghai, March 29, 2022. China's economic hub Shanghai, with a population of over 24 million, has been split into two parts to enforce temporary closed-off management between March 28 and April 5 to hunt down possible infections and curb the spread of the virus. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

People wait for traffic lights at a crossroad in Xuhui District, east China's Shanghai, March 29, 2022. China's economic hub Shanghai, with a population of over 24 million, has been split into two parts to enforce temporary closed-off management between March 28 and April 5 to hunt down possible infections and curb the spread of the virus. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Staff work at a community entrance in Xuhui District, east China's Shanghai, March 29, 2022. China's economic hub Shanghai, with a population of over 24 million, has been split into two parts to enforce temporary closed-off management between March 28 and April 5 to hunt down possible infections and curb the spread of the virus. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

People line up for COVID-19 test at a testing site in Xuhui District, east China's Shanghai, March 29, 2022. China's economic hub Shanghai, with a population of over 24 million, has been split into two parts to enforce temporary closed-off management between March 28 and April 5 to hunt down possible infections and curb the spread of the virus. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)